S.C. Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

