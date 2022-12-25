Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

