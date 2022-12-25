Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 474 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

