Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

