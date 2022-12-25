Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

NYSE:TRV opened at $189.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

