Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

