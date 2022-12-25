National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

