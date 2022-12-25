Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

