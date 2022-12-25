Mayport LLC Sells 350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mayport LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPM stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

