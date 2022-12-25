Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.