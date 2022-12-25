JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

