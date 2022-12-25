Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

