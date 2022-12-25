Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

