Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

NYSE:RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

