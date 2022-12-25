Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 412 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $43,458,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after acquiring an additional 266,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

