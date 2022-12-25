Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $136.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

