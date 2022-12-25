Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 47,700 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group



Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.



