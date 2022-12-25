Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $163.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

