Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

