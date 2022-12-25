First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.71 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

