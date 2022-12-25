Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

