CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

