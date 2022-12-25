Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.04.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.