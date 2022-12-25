Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

