Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $85.36 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

