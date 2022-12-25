Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

