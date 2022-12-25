Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 391 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,682,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,982,000 after acquiring an additional 79,716 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.