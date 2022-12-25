Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Owens Corning by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

