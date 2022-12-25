Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $73.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

