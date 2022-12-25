Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 116.9% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 281.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 227.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

