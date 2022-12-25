Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

