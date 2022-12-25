998 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 116.9% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 281.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 227.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

