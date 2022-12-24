VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in VeriSign by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

VRSN stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,648,794.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,370 shares of company stock worth $5,557,119. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

