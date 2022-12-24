UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,418 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.32.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.