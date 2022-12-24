UMB Bank n.a. Has $452,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,388 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

