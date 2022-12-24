Tnf LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tnf LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,231,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

