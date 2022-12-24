Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,261,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,353,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 144,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

