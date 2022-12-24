SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 254 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average is $253.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

