Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.10. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

