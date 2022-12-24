PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,808 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.