National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

