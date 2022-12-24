Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

