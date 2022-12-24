Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VMW opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

