Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

