Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

