IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $388.81 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $388,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 102.8% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,929,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.