Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

