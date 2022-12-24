Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.