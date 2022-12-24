Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

