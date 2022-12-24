Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,261,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,353,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 144,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

